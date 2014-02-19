FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai agrees roll-over of $10 bln crisis debt to UAE -sources
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai agrees roll-over of $10 bln crisis debt to UAE -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Dubai has reached agreement on rolling over $10 billion in debt extended by the central bank of the United Arab Emirates during the global financial crisis, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The emirate borrowed the money five years ago and the debt is due to mature next month. It helped Dubai and its state-linked companies avoid default during the crisis, when the emirate’s real estate market crashed.

“The deal is done,” one source said, declining to be named because the matter has not been formally announced.

“The debt will be rolled over at better terms,” he added, without giving details of the terms or saying for what period the debt would be rolled over.

Official spokesmen and other central bank and government officials in the UAE declined to comment or were unavailable to comment.

The debt was widely expected to be rolled over. Dubai is now recovering strongly from the crisis as its real estate market and trade and tourism industries boom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.