DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Growth in Dubai’s gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, accelerated to 4.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2013, buoyed by strong expansion of trade and tourism, the government’s statistics department said on Wednesday.

In all of 2012, GDP grew 4.4 percent, and it rose 4.0 percent in the first half of that year.