No injuries from inferno in Dubai skyscraper - civil defence official

DUBAI (Reuters) - There have been no injuries from a fire that has engulfed The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, a civil defence official told the pan-Arab television channel Al Arabiya on Thursday, adding that Dubai’s New Year celebrations will proceed.

“There are no injuries, thank God ... of course, it will not affect the celebration,” Major General Rashed al-Matrushi, general director of the Dubai Civil Defence, told the live broadcast.