Dubai economy grows 4.1 pct y/y in Jan-June

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s economy grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year when adjusted for inflation, with most economic sectors expanding, Arif Obaid al-Muhairi, Executive Director at Dubai Statistics Center, said on Monday.

Real gross domestic product rose to 161.5 billion dirhams ($44 billion) in January-June, he said.

The economy of Dubai, one of seven members of the United Arab Emirates, expanded 3.4 percent in 2011, helped by strong trade flows and rising tourist numbers.