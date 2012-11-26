FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai economy grows 4.1 pct y/y in Jan-June
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 26, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

Dubai economy grows 4.1 pct y/y in Jan-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s economy grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year when adjusted for inflation, with most economic sectors expanding, Arif Obaid al-Muhairi, Executive Director at Dubai Statistics Center, said on Monday.

Real gross domestic product rose to 161.5 billion dirhams ($44 billion) in January-June, he said.

The economy of Dubai, one of seven members of the United Arab Emirates, expanded 3.4 percent in 2011, helped by strong trade flows and rising tourist numbers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.