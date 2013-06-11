FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai GDP grew 5.3 pct in Q4, 4.4 pct in 2012
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

Dubai GDP grew 5.3 pct in Q4, 4.4 pct in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Growth in Dubai’s gross domestic product accelerated to 5.3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2012, the government’s statistics centre said on Tuesday.

A statement by the centre quoted its executive director Arif Obaid al-Muhairi as saying economic indicators suggested growth would rise further.

The centre did not give a growth rate for the third quarter, but in the first nine months of last year, GDP expanded 4.1 percent from a year earlier.

For all of 2012, GDP rose 4.4 percent, the centre said, after 4.3 percent growth in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.