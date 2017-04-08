FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail investors
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 4 months ago

Dubai exchange may launch gold contract for retail investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) said on Saturday it was considering whether to launch a new spot gold contract designed to be used by retail investors and traders.

The DGCX signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, a body which facilitates commodity trade flows through Dubai, and National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (Rakbank) to develop bullion products such as the proposed retail spot gold contract.

The contract could be smaller in size than the existing DGCX Spot Gold contract, which requires physical delivery of one kilogramme gold bars and has been used by several institutional investors since its launch in 2016, the exchange said.

The retail contract would be fully backed by physical gold and held in electronic form with the option of physical redemption. This would attract a wider pool of investors and appeal to smaller, more risk-averse traders based in the region, the exchange said.

The DGCX also offers trade in gold futures contracts and said late last year that it had obtained a licence from the Shanghai Gold Exchange to list Shanghai gold futures, which would be the first yuan-denominated gold futures product offered outside China. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.