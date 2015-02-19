FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai January inflation 4.5 pct, highest since May 2009
February 19, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai January inflation 4.5 pct, highest since May 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Thursday, showing inflation at its highest level since May
2009.
    
DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         01/15     12/14     01/14     
 pct change month/month           0.8       0.0       0.5
 pct change year/year             4.5       4.2       2.2 
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.6 percent from a year
earlier in January. 
    But food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent
of the basket, fell 1.6 percent year-on-year.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

