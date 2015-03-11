FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai February inflation edges down to 4.3 pct
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai February inflation edges down to 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released
the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab
emirate on Wednesday, showing inflation falling slightly from
its January level, which was the highest since May 2009.
    
DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         02/15     01/15     02/14
 pct change month/month           0.2       0.8       0.4
 pct change year/year             4.3       4.5       2.6
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44
percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.6 percent from a year
earlier in February and rose 0.7 percent from the previous
month.
    Food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of
the basket, fell 0.6 percent year-on-year and edged up 0.2
percent month-on-month.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

