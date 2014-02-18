FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai January inflation flat at 2.2 pct
February 18, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai January inflation flat at 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dubai Statistics Center released the
following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Tuesday.
    
DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         01/14     12/13     01/13    
 pct change month/month           0.5      -0.1       0.5 
 pct change year/year             2.2       2.2      -0.2    
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44
percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year and
2.0 percent month-on-month. 
    Food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of
the basket, climbed 3.7 percent from a year earlier but fell 2.0
percent from the previous month.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast average
inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation would rise to
2.5 percent in 2014 and 2.7 percent in 2015, from 1.1 percent in
2013.

