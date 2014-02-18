Dubai January inflation flat at 2.2 pct

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Dubai Statistics Center released the following January consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Tuesday. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 01/14 12/13 01/13 pct change month/month 0.5 -0.1 0.5 pct change year/year 2.2 2.2 -0.2 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.9 percent year-on-year and 2.0 percent month-on-month. Food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of the basket, climbed 3.7 percent from a year earlier but fell 2.0 percent from the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast average inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation would rise to 2.5 percent in 2014 and 2.7 percent in 2015, from 1.1 percent in 2013.