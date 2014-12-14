TABLE-Dubai November inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dubai Statistics Center released the following November consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate on Sunday, showing annual inflation easing slightly from its October level, which was the highest since May 2009. DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION 11/14 10/14 11/13 pct change month/month 0.0 0.2 0.3 pct change year/year 4.2 4.4 2.3 NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44 percent of consumer expenses, rose 7.1 percent year-on-year and 0.5 percent month-on-month. Food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of the basket, climbed 1.1 percent from a year earlier but fell 1.5 percent from the previous month. Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast average inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation would accelerate to 2.5 percent in 2014 and 3.0 percent in 2015 from 1.1 percent in 2013, which was the highest level since 2009. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)