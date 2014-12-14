FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dubai November inflation edges down to 4.2 pct
#Market News
December 14, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Dubai November inflation edges down to 4.2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Dubai Statistics Center released the
following November consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate
on Sunday, showing annual inflation easing slightly from its
October level, which was the highest since May 2009.
    
DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         11/14     10/14     11/13     
 pct change month/month           0.0       0.2       0.3
 pct change year/year             4.2       4.4       2.3
    NOTE. Housing and utility costs, which account for almost 44
percent of consumer expenses, rose 7.1 percent year-on-year and
0.5 percent month-on-month.
    Food and beverage prices, which account for 11 percent of
the basket, climbed 1.1 percent from a year earlier but fell 1.5
percent from the previous month.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast average
inflation in the United Arab Emirates federation would
accelerate to 2.5 percent in 2014 and 3.0 percent in 2015 from
1.1 percent in 2013, which was the highest level since 2009.
 

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
