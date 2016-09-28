FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TABLE-Dubai inflation falls in August, base year changes
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Dubai inflation falls in August, base year changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Dubai Statistics Center released the
following August consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate.
    
 DUBAI CONSUMER INFLATION         08/16     07/16     
  pct change month/month           0.4       0.1       
  pct change year/year             2.5       3.0       
    
    NOTE - The centre changed the base year for the consumer
price index to 2014 from 2007 and adjusted the consumer basket.
This had the effect of raising recent inflation rates; using the
old base year, annual inflation was 2.1 percent in July.
    Housing and utility costs rose 4.7 percent from a year
earlier in August while food and beverage prices climbed 2.7
percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.