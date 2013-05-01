FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai groups agree to develop big downtown complex
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

Dubai groups agree to develop big downtown complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - The Meydan Group and the Sobha Group, two conglomerates in Dubai, said on Wednesday they had agreed to form a joint venture to develop a major leisure, retail and residential complex adjacent to the city’s downtown area.

The complex will be built on 4 million square metres of land, the companies said in a statement without revealing a timeline, financing plans or other details.

The complex is to be a cornerstone of a huge urban development project announced last November by Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who said at the time that plans included the largest shopping mall in the world, a park 30 percent bigger than Hyde Park in London, and over 100 hotels. (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.