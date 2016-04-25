FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai says to promote driverless vehicles
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 25, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Dubai says to promote driverless vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Dubai will introduce legislation to promote the use of driverless vehicles and invite companies to propose automated transport systems for the emirate, the government said on Monday.

The fast-growing city state, which has about 2.5 million permanent residents, aims to make 25 percent of its transport - both public and private - driverless by 2030.

That should save 22 billion dirhams ($6 billion) in annual costs through greater efficiency and fewer accidents, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said.

The government will focus on innovations such as autonomous buses and taxis, it said. It did not give details of the legislation or its plans to introduce new transport systems. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.