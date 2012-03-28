FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates NBD appoints new CEO for Dubai Bank
March 28, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 6 years ago

Emirates NBD appoints new CEO for Dubai Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD has appointed Jamal bin Ghalaita as the new chief executive of Dubai Bank, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bin Ghalaita will also continue his current role as the chief executive ENBD’s islamic subsidiary Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank said.

Formerly owned by the private holding company of the ruler of Dubai and taken over by the government in May last year, Dubai Bank was folded into Emirates NBD.

Ghalaita’s appointment aims at unifying the management team of both Islamic subsidiaries under the umbrella of Emirates NBD, the statement said.

The Bank also announced the appointment of Douwe Oppedijk, formerly the interim CEO of Dubai Bank, as advisor to the Ghalaita. (Reporting by Praveen Menon)

