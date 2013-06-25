FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
C.Suisse to advise Dubai ruler's firm on Tunisia telco stake-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 4 years

C.Suisse to advise Dubai ruler's firm on Tunisia telco stake-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - A unit of Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the ruler of Dubai, has hired Credit Suisse as a financial adviser to sell its 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom, three banking sources aware of the matter said.

Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT) bought a 35 percent stake in Tunisie Telecom for $2.25 billion in 2006. Tunisia owns the rest. Last week, the Tunisian government said Dubai Holding was considering a sale of its stake, without providing any additional details.

“Like any investment company, EIT is always evaluating exit options that are in line with its investment strategy and in case of Tunisie Telecom this is being done in full alignment with the Tunisian State,” EIT said in a statement on Tuesday.

Credit Suisse declined to comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.