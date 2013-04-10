FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Investments picks banks for $300 mln sukuk sale - CEO
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai Investments picks banks for $300 mln sukuk sale - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments plans to raise $300 million from the sale of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, investor meetings for which is expected to begin in May, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

The conglomerate, which has interests in several sectors including property and manufacturing, has picked Citigroup Inc , Nomura, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co to help arrange the transaction, Khalid bin Kalban said.

“We start the roadshows in May. Our target is to raise $300 million,” Kalban said in a phone call.

The company, whose manufacturing business was hit by political unrest in the Gulf Arab region, has been eyeing a debt markets foray since last year through the issue of sukuk to finance expansion of some manufacturing units and repay debt.

Shares in the company ended nearly 8 percent higher on Wednesday and are up 21 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.