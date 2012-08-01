FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit down 6 pct, top estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 1, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Dubai Islamic Bank Q2 profit down 6 pct, top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago profit and provisions comparison figure)

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest sharia-compliant lender in the emirate, said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit fell 6 percent, though the results still moved past analysts’ forecasts.

The bank said it earned profit of 310 million dirhams ($84.4 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 330.56 million dirhams a year-ago.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast net profit of 246 million dirhams and 267 million dirhams.

In the first quarter of 2012, profit stood at 245 million dirhams, the bank said.

Impairments in the second quarter stood at 241 million dirhams, down from 299 million dirhams in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.