TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
July 9, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial             717.00           -2.22            
   
Global Investment House     770.00            5.01
EFG Hermes                   780.00           6.37            
HSBC                       838.34         14.33         
SICO Bahrain                 800.80            9.21
Deutsche Bank                   796.00          8.55

Average              783.69          6.87
    
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reported a net profit of 733.28
million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in millions of
dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial             370.00           14.80    
EFG Hermes                   301.00           -6.61          

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 322.29 million
dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALDAR PROPERTIES - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Aldar Properties in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Arqaam Capital               89.00          -78.71
               
Aldar Properties reported a net profit of 417.94 million dirhams
in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS (ETISALAT) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates
Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat) in millions
of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change          
SICO Bahrain                  1920.00            2.89         
        
Etisalat reported a net profit of 1866 million dirhams in the
second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
FIRST GULF BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for First Gulf Bank in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial            1170.00          15.08
Global Investment House    1025.00           0.81
EFG Hermes                  1054.00           3.67            
HSBC                      1106.10           8.79
SICO Bahrain                  1066.10           4.86           
Bofa Merrill Lynch         1107.00           8.88
Deutsche Bank               1068.00         5.04

Average               1085.17         6.73
      
First Gulf Bank reported a net profit of 1016.73 million dirhams
in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for National Bank of Abu Dhabi in
millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial            1315.00           25.66            
    
Global Investment House    1385.00           32.35
EFG Hermes                   1208.00           15.44
HSBC                       1188.04           13.53
SICO Bahrain                    1374.90           31.39
Bofa Merrill Lynch         1309.00           25.09
Deutsche Bank               1278.00         22.13
                                       
Average            1293.99         23.65

National Bank of Abu Dhabi reported a net profit of 1046.46
million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------
UNION NATIONAL BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Union National Bank in millions of
dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial             440.00           -3.45
Global Investment House    470.00            3.14 
EFG Hermes                    470.00            3.14
HSBC                       499.17            9.54
SICO Bahrain            492.00                  7.96
                                   
Average                    474.23            4.06   

Union National Bank reported a net profit of 455.71 million
dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

