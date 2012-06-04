FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE economy minister cuts 2012 GDP growth outlook
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

UAE economy minister cuts 2012 GDP growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy minister cut his forecast for the country’s gross domestic product growth this year, predicting expansion of around 3 percent, after a sharp fall in global oil prices over the last several weeks.

Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri, speaking at a news conference on Monday, said he remained optimistic about growth this year.

But his forecast for 2012 was lower than his last prediction, made in March, of “almost 4 percent” growth. At that time, Brent crude oil was around $125 a barrel; since then, signs of a global economic slowdown have dragged oil as low as $97 this week, the cheapest price since January 2011.

The UAE is one of the world’s top five oil exporters.

Mansouri also told the news conference that he expected inflation in the UAE of between 1 and 1.5 percent this year. A Reuters poll of analysts in March predicted inflation of 2 percent in 2012 after 0.9 percent in both 2011 and 2010.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.