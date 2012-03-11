FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE economy grew 3.3 pct in 2011 - Econ Min
#Market News
March 11, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

UAE economy grew 3.3 pct in 2011 - Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew an estimated 3.3 percent last year, Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri was quoted as saying on the ministry’s website (www.economy.gov.ae) on Sunday.

Mansouri also told a meeting with Canadian investors, during a visit by him to Canada, that the second largest Arab economy achieved growth despite unprecedented regional and global challenges.

He said its performance was helped by the rising contribution of non-oil sectors to growth.

