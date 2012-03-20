FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE economy seen growing almost 4 pct in 2012-Econ Min
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
U.S.
At least 23 dead, hundreds missing as winds fan wildfires
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

UAE economy seen growing almost 4 pct in 2012-Econ Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy is expected to grow almost 4 percent this year, the Gulf country’s Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Tuesday.

“The UAE economy is expected to grow by almost 4 percent in 2012,” he told a conference in the UAE capital. “This is an estimate; by the end of the year it could be better.”

Analysts polled by Reuters in December forecast the UAE’s gross domestic product would rise 3.1 percent in 2012 after an estimated 3.9 percent expansion last year.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.