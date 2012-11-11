FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE to grow about 3.5 pct in 2013 -economy minister
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

UAE to grow about 3.5 pct in 2013 -economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy is expected to grow about 3.5 percent in 2013, the economy minister said on Sunday.

“Depending on what is the global situation...I see it (growth) at around 3.5 percent next year, also depending on what oil prices will be,” Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri told Reuters.

Economic growth in 2012 is expected to be in a range of 3.5-4 percent, Mansouri said earlier in the day.

Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast on average that economic growth in the UAE would slow to 3.2 percent in 2012 from 4.2 percent last year, and rebound slightly to 3.5 percent next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.