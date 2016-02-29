Emirates Global Aluminium 2015 profit plunges on weak demand

ABU DHABI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) posted a 48.6 percent drop in 2015 net profit, weighed down by weak global demand, the company said on Monday.

EGA, owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala and Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), made a net profit of 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.7 million) in 2015 compared to 3.7 billion dirhams a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Revenues fell to 18.7 billion dirhams in 2015 from 19.8 billion dirhams the previous year.

“Last year was challenging for the aluminium industry, largely due to global macro-economic uncertainty, growth slowdown in China, a stronger US dollar and falling oil prices,” Abdulla Kalban, EGA’s chief executive, said.

The company, among the world’s top five primary aluminium producers, sold 2.4 million tonnes of aluminium in 2015 to more than 250 customers worldwide, up 4 percent from the previous year.

The firm concluded an 18 billion dirhams conventional loan facility and Islamic commodity murabaha facility with banks to prepay existing facilities held by Emal and fund its growth plans, the statement said.

EGA was created in 2013 from the merger of state-owned aluminium companies, Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Aluminium (Emal).

United Arab Emirates-based EGA also owns Guinea Alumina Corporation, a bauxite mine and alumina refinery development project in West Africa and is currently developing an alumina refinery in the UAE. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Adrian Croft)