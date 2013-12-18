FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar approves bonds-to-shares conversion
December 18, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Emaar approves bonds-to-shares conversion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Holders of Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties’ convertible bonds will receive 18.7 million new shares in the company after its board approved conversion of the instruments, the company said on Wednesday.

Emaar issued $500 million of five-year convertible bonds in 2010. Wednesday’s statement did not give further details of the timing or price of the conversion.

The company currently has 6.09 billion shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

