Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit slips 8 pct
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 11:07 AM / in 4 years

Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 net profit slips 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest property developer, reported an 8 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts’ forecasts, as sales and administration expenses rose sharply.

The builder of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, reported a profit of 556 million dirhams ($151.4 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared to 606 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

A Reuters poll of six analysts had predicted an average net profit of 600 million dirhams.

Revenue for the first quarter was 2.11 billion dirhams, up 16 percent from 1.82 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.

Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses were up 26 percent in the quarter to 531 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6732 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

