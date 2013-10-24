FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's Emaar beats forecasts with 50 pct jump in Q3 profit
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 24, 2013 / 11:09 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Emaar beats forecasts with 50 pct jump in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest property firm, reported a higher-than-expected 50 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, driven by growth in its hotels, malls and real estate businesses.

The builder of the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, made 581 million dirhams ($158.18 million) in the quarter ending Sept 30 compared with 387 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012, the company said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse.

This is well ahead of estimates by seven analysts polled by Reuters who predicted an average net profit of 449.9 million dirhams.

Revenue for the quarter was 2.35 billion dirhams, up 43 percent from 1.64 billion dirhams in the same period last year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.