Dubai's Emaar prices $500 mln sukuk - leads
July 12, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Emaar prices $500 mln sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties has priced a $500 mln seven-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, lead managers said on Thursday, its first debt issue of 2012.

The sukuk priced at par and carried a profit rate of 6.4 percent, the document from lead banks said. The profit rate was equivalent to 519.3 basis points over midswaps.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Plc , HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank, Qatar’s Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai’s Noor Islamic Bank were mandated on the deal.

