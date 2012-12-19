Dubai's Emaar signs $500 mln Turkey real estate loan

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, has signed a $500 million loan to help finance a real estate project in Turkey, a statement from the company said on Wednesday.

The facility, which runs for seven years, was provided by a consortium of banks including Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

The Turkish development, called Emaar Square, will host residential and commercial real estate as well as Turkey’s largest shopping mall, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)