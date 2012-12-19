FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar signs $500 mln Turkey real estate loan
December 19, 2012

Dubai's Emaar signs $500 mln Turkey real estate loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest listed developer, has signed a $500 million loan to help finance a real estate project in Turkey, a statement from the company said on Wednesday.

The facility, which runs for seven years, was provided by a consortium of banks including Emirates NBD, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

The Turkish development, called Emaar Square, will host residential and commercial real estate as well as Turkey’s largest shopping mall, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

