Emirates prices amortising bond

LONDON, March 12 (IFR) - Dubai’s air carrier, Emirates, has priced a US$1bn 10-year amortising Islamic bond at 300bp over mid-swaps.

Final terms came at the tight end of revised guidance of 300bp-310bp over mid-swaps released on Monday.

The new notes have a weighted average life of five years and final maturity on March 19, 2023.

They carry a change of control put option if the government ceases to be the ultimate owner (either directly or indirectly) of more than 50% of the company.

Citigroup and Standard Chartered are global coordinators on the deal and were joined by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD Capital as lead managers.