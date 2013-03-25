FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's ENBD to price $750 mln Tier 2 bond Monday
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 5 years ago

Dubai's ENBD to price $750 mln Tier 2 bond Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, will price a $750 million subordinated bond later on Monday, a document from lead managers said, with guidance tightening ahead of launch following good demand from investors.

Final guidance for the deal, which has a ten-year lifespan but can be redeemed by the borrower at the end of the fifth year, has been set at 4.875 percent, having tightened from the low 5 percent area earlier in the day.

The issue, which will boost ENBD’s supplementary or Tier 2 capital, attracted orders from investors worth $2.8 billion, the document added.

ENBD is arranging the bond issue itself along with Citigroup , HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

