Dubai bank ENBD mandates for potential Tier 1 bond

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender, has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings for a potential Tier 1 bond issue which will boost its core capital, two sources said on Thursday,

The bank has picked itself, along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings, ING Group and Morgan Stanley to arrange roadshows which begin on May 20.

Emirates NBD tapped markets for a $750 million Tier 2, or supplementary capital-boosting subordinated bond in March. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)