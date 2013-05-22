FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai lender Emirates NBD launches $1 bln bond at 5.75 pct
May 22, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai lender Emirates NBD launches $1 bln bond at 5.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD launched a $1 billion core capital-boosting bond on Wednesday, amid healthy demand, allowing the Dubai lender to tighten earlier price guidance.

The Tier 1 bond launched at a final yield of 5.75 percent, tighter than the 6 percent indicated earlier in the day.

Pricing is due later on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank , HSBC Holdings, ING, Morgan Stanley as well as Emirates NBD’s investment banking unit are mandated arrangers on the bond. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

