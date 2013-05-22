UPDATE 1-Dubai lender ENBD raises $1 bln from Tier 1 bond sale

* Emirates NBD seeks to boost core capital with bond

* Order books were over $4.25 bln ahead of launch

* Gulf banks taking advantage of low costs to boost capital ratios (Adds final pricing)

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s biggest lender by market value, raised $1 billion from a capital-boosting bond on Wednesday, amid healthy demand for the deal.

Proceeds from the Tier 1 bond issue are expected to shore up the bank’s core capital as defined under the Basel banking industry rules, and a key measure of its financial strength.

Banks in the Gulf Arab region are taking advantage of ample liquidity in debt markets to shore up their capital ratios at current cheap borrowing rates.

ENBD’s Tier 1 solvency ratio stood at 13.5 percent of assets at the end of March.

The perpetual bond, meaning it has no fixed maturity date but cannot be redeemed before six years at least, priced at an interest rate of 5.75 percent, arranging banks said, tighter than the 6 percent indicated earlier in the day.

The deal attracted orders of more than $4.25 billion ahead of launch, signalling strong investor appetite for the credit, rated A+ by Fitch, and the yield on offer amid the current low yields across emerging markets.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank , HSBC Holdings, ING, Morgan Stanley as well as Emirates NBD’s investment banking unit are mandated arrangers on the bond. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)