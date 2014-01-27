FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's ENBD comfortable with state exposure - CEO
#Credit Markets
January 27, 2014

Dubai's ENBD comfortable with state exposure - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Dubai lender Emirates NBD’s newly appointed chief executive is comfortable with the bank’s exposure to the government and its state-linked entities in the emirate, he said in a conference call on Monday.

“I‘m not uncomfortable with the exposure that we have to Dubai. However, with the new central bank legislation that’s on the way around exposures, we will need to wind some of that down over the next five years until we get to the required ratios,” Shayne Nelson, who took over on Jan 1, told reporters.

The United Arab Emirates’ central bank is planning to impose rules restricting the amount of exposure which banks can have to the debt of government-related entities (GREs).

ENBD’s loans to Dubai government consist of 91 billion dirhams out of a total loan book of 238.3 billion dirhams, equivalent to about 38 percent. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

