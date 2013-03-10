FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai lender ENBD eyes bond sale to repay govt funds - sources
#Market News
March 10, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

Dubai lender ENBD eyes bond sale to repay govt funds - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai’s largest lender, has hired six banks to help arrange a benchmark-sized subordinated bond sale, four sources familiar with the plan said, as it seeks to reduce government support for its capital ratios.

ENBD has hired HSBC Holdings, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase, Societe Generale and itself for the planned sale, two of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public.

ENBD declined to comment.

