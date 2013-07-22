FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai lender Emirates NBD sees bad loans at 14-15 pct in 2013
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

Dubai lender Emirates NBD sees bad loans at 14-15 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, has revised down its 2013 guidance for non-performing loans by 1 percentage point on the back of improved economic conditions in the emirate and benefits from its acquisition of BNP Paribas’ Egyptian assets.

Bad loans as a proportion of the bank’s total lending book will be 14-15 percent this year, instead of a previous estimate of 15-16 percent, Surya Subramanian, the bank’s chief financial officer, told a media call on Monday.

NPLs stood at 13.9 percent at the end of the second quarter, down from 14.2 percent at the end of March.

Dubai was pummelled by a sovereign-linked debt crisis and the bursting of a local real estate bubble in 2009, which caused slower growth and higher provisioning at local banks. But in recent months, the emirate’s economy has been rebounding.

The bank completed its first foreign purchase last month with the acquisition of the Egyptian assets of BNP Paribas . (Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

