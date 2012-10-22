FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Dubai bank ENBD's Q3 net profit soars on lower provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank by market value, on Monday said third-quarter net profit more than tripled on the back of lower provisioning, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, 55.6-percent owned by state fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 640 million dirhams ($174.2 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 175 million dirhams in the same period last year, a statement from the bank said.

An average of four analysts polled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 514.4 million dirhams.

Impairment allowances, the amount set aside to meet bad loans, stood at 1.01 billion dirhams for the third-quarter, down 36 percent from the 1.57 billion dirhams the bank recorded in the same three months of 2011. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

