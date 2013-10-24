UPDATE 2-Dubai bank ENBD sees NPLs falling despite Q3 provision spike

* Forecasts NPL ratio for end-2015 at 12 pct - CFO

By David French

DUBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD expects its non-performing loans ratio to fall to 12 percent by the end of 2015 as the emirate’s economy continues to improve.

The economy of the Gulf Arab emirate has been buoyant as it has recovered steadily from a real estate crash and debt crises at sovereign-related firms, thanks to its tourism and logistics industries and a recovery in the key property sector.

A Reuters poll in September forecast gross domestic product for the wider United Arab Emirates, on average, at 3.8 percent this year, up from 3.3 percent in April, while property prices in Dubai have gained over 22 percent in the past year, consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle said earlier in October.

ENBD revised downwards by 1 percentage point in July its 2013 guidance for non-performing loans (NPLs) to 14-15 percent of its total lending book and its forecast for the next two years projects a continued downward trend.

“Post 2013, we are targeting NPLs of 12 percent and an improved coverage ratio of 80 percent in the next couple of years,” Surya Subramanian, the bank’s chief financial officer, told a media conference call on Thursday.

At the end of September, the ratios were 14.1 percent and 54.8 percent respectively, although the former has been pushed up since end-June by a 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) provision taken in the third quarter.

The Islamic loan was backed by real estate assets in an area of Dubai which had yet to see the recovery in prices experienced in other areas of the emirate and the bank had concerns for the asset’s outlook, Patrick Clerkin, director of global funding, said on the call.

PROFIT OVERSHADOWED

In total, provisions in the third-quarter jumped 50 percent year-on-year to 1.52 billion dirhams, overshadowing a 21 percent hike in its net profit over the same period and resulting in it widely missing the average forecast of analysts.

The lender was heavily hit by impairment allowances in the latter half of 2011 and the first six months of 2012, which dragged down profits at the bank. Its exposure to indebted Dubai state-linked entities was among the main reasons for this.

However, the previous four quarters had seen the growth of impairments stall and, while still high, seemed to have peaked.

Its third-quarter earnings were boosted by a 30 percent year-on-year increase in net interest income, which rose to 2.25 billion dirhams on the back of higher lending and improved net interest margins.

Loans and advances stood at 234.4 billion dirhams at the end of Sept, up 7 percent on the end of 2012 and ahead of the 5 percent forecast for 2013 given by CEO Rick Pudner in January.

Pudner, who will be replaced by Shayne Nelson, currently head of Standard Chartered’s private banking arm, at the end of the year, said on the media call loan growth in 2014 would be between 6-7 percent. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Additional Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair, Ron Askew)