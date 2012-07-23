Dubai's ENBD Q2 profit drops 13 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank by market value, on Monday said its second-quarter net profit fell 13 percent, partly on higher costs linked to its Dubai Bank merger, although the figure beat analysts’ forecasts.

The lender, 55.6-percent held by state-owned Investment Corporation of Dubai, made a net profit of 647 million dirhams ($176.15 million)in the three months to June 30, a statement from the bank said, compared to 744 million dirhams in the same period last year.

Analysts forecast average profit of 632.2 million dirhams, according to a Reuters poll.

Profit for the first six months of 2012 dropped 40 percent over the same period last year to 1.3 billion dirhams, ENBD said in the statement. The 2011 figure of 2.2 billion dirhams was boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in payment solutions provider Network International.

Provisioning in the second quarter dropped 3 percent year-on-year to 954 million dirhams versus 981 million dirhams in the same three-month period last year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)