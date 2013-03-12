FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Eshraq seeks regulatory nod for Saudi cross listing
March 12, 2013 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq seeks regulatory nod for Saudi cross listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Eshraq Properties said on Tuesday it was seeking regulatory approvals for a cross listing of its shares in Saudi Arabia.

The real estate developer, which went public in 2011, said it was coordinating with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority about the move and asked the Saudi regulator, the Capital Markets Authority, to complete the necessary measures for the cross listing, a statement to the Abu Dhabi bourse said.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul bourse is by far the largest in the Gulf Arab region, with much greater liquidity and trading volumes than other exchanges. Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair

