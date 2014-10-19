FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai judge approves liquidation of local Espirito Santo unit
October 19, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai judge approves liquidation of local Espirito Santo unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A judge in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) court approved on Sunday an application to liquidate ES Bankers (Dubai) Ltd, part of the Portuguese Espirito Santo family’s troubled empire.

“In reality, it’s impossible for the bank to continue its business. The bank is indeed insolvent and there are no countervailing considerations to my mind which would call for the refusal of an application of the winding up order,” Justice David Steel said.

The move is the latest in a series of international regulatory actions taken against Espirito Santo interests since Portugal’s largest listed lender, Banco Espirito Santo, was rescued by the state in August.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Keiron Henderson

