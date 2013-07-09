FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
#Financials
July 9, 2013

TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - AIR ARABIA - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Air Arabia in millions of
dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Arqaam Capital               82.00           26.09
SICO Bahrain                 67.20            3.33
     
Air Arabia reported a net profit of 65.03 million dirhams in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
ARABTEC HOLDINGS - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Arabtec Holdings in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         
Global Investment House      56.00         
EFG Hermes                   43.00         
Arqaam Capital               46.00         
SICO Bahrain                 50.20         
Bofa Merrill Lynch           62.00         

Average                       51.44             

Arabtec Holdings reported a net loss of 11.60 million dirhams in
the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
ARAMEX - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Aramex in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Global Investment House      69.70          8.23
EFG Hermes                   72.00          11.80
Aljazira Capital             71.00          10.25
SICO Bahrain                 75.70          17.55

Average                       72.10          11.96
        
Aramex reported a net profit of 64.4 million dirhams in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Deyaar Development in millions of
dirhams.
                           Q2 2013         %change              
 
SICO Bahrain                  6.00          -67.85             

Deyaar Development reported a net profit of 18.66 million
dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
DRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for Drake & Scull International in
millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Global Investment House      49.50           89.99
EFG Hermes                   52.00           99.59
Arqaam Capital               47.00           80.39
SICO Bahrain                 56.20          115.71
Bofa Merrill Lynch           43.00           65.04 

Average                       49.54           90.14    
     
Drake & Scull International reported a net profit of 26.05
million dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Dubai Financial Market in millions of
dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
HSBC                         66.08          550.95              
                
Dubai Financial Market reported a net profit of 10.15 million
dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Dubai Islamic Bank in millions of
dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                  361.00           16.42
Deutsche Bank                306.00         -1.32
                    
Dubai Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 310.08 million
dirhams in the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
EMAAR PROPERTIES - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Emaar Properties in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                  595.00           -3.14
Arqaam Capital              617.00            0.44
Aljazira Capital            583.00           -5.09
SICO Bahrain                491.00          -20.07
Bofa Merrill Lynch          531.00          -13.56

Average                     563.40           -8.28              

Emaar Properties reported a net profit of 614.29 million dirhams
in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (DU) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates Integrated
Telecommunications Co. (du) in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
SICO Bahrain                465.70           43.07 
                    
Du reported a net profit of 325.51 million dirhams in the second
quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
EMIRATES NBD - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates
for Emirates NBD in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial           751.00           15.98
Global Investment House     783.00           20.92
EFG Hermes                  725.00           11.96
SICO Bahrain                816.10           26.03
Deutsche Bank                   844.00         30.34

Average              783.82         21.04

Emirates NBD reported a net profit of 647.55 million dirhams in
the second quarter of 2012.
-----------------------------------------------------------
SHUAA CAPITAL - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Shuaa Capital in millions of dirhams.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
HSBC                         -1.17           92.64              
 
    
Shuaa Capital reported a net loss of 15.85 million dirhams in
the second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------
TAMWEEL - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for
Tamweel in millions of dirhams.
    
                          Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                  38.00          104.66 
          
Tamweel reported a net profit of 18.57 million dirhams in the
second quarter of 2012.
----------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
