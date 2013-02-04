FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways 2012 profit triples
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 5 years ago

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways 2012 profit triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, which has stakes in Air Berlin and Virgin Australia , on Monday said net profit tripled in 2012 on the back of higher revenues from passenger growth.

Etihad earned a net profit of $42 million in 2012, compared to $14 million in the previous year. Revenue rose to $4.8 billion from $4.1 billion, up 17 percent, the airline said in a statement.

The eight-year old airline made its first profit in 2011. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.