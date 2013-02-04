Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways 2012 profit triples

ABU DHABI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, which has stakes in Air Berlin and Virgin Australia , on Monday said net profit tripled in 2012 on the back of higher revenues from passenger growth.

Etihad earned a net profit of $42 million in 2012, compared to $14 million in the previous year. Revenue rose to $4.8 billion from $4.1 billion, up 17 percent, the airline said in a statement.

The eight-year old airline made its first profit in 2011. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)