Etihad to announce Air-France KLM code share link-FT
October 8, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Etihad to announce Air-France KLM code share link-FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi’s flag carrier, will announce a code share agreement with Air France-KLM on Monday, the Financial Times reported.

The deal will not include an equity stake and signals a thawing of relations between Europe’s flag carriers and the younger Gulf airlines, the FT said.

Another code share would also be announced on Monday, between Air Berlin, in which Etihad bought a 29.2 per cent stake in December, and Air France, the newspaper said.

The gulf carrier on Sunday reported revenue of $1.3 billion in the third quarter, a 19 percent rise year-on-year. [ID: nL6E8L73Y5] (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

