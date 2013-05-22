FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat CEO says yet to hear from Vivendi on Maroc Telecom bid
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 22, 2013 / 9:30 AM / in 4 years

Etisalat CEO says yet to hear from Vivendi on Maroc Telecom bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Etisalat has yet to hear back from Vivendi on its bid for the French firm’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, the chief executive of the United Arab Emirates No.1 telecom operator said on Wednesday.

Etisalat and regional rival Ooredoo (Ooredoo) both made binding bids for the stake in late April.

But Etisalat has yet to hear back from Vivendi, the UAE firm’s CEO Ahmad Julfar told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.

Etisalat has not bid for the Morocco government’s 30 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, Julfar said.

Under Morocco financial rules a buyer could be obliged to launch a bid for the free float shares. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; writing by Matt Smith; editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.