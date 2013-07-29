FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat says affiliate interested in Pakistan mobile operator
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Goldman Sachs
July 29, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 4 years

Etisalat says affiliate interested in Pakistan mobile operator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Etisalat, the Gulf’s biggest telecommunications operator, said on Monday that its affiliate Pakistan Telecommunication Co Ltd (PTCL) had expressed interest in mobile operator Warid Telecom.

Warid, Pakistan’s smallest operator, has been put on the block by its Abu Dhabi owners in a sale likely to fetch up to $1 billion, Reuters reported last month. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Etisalat had hired Goldman Sachs Inc to advise on a potential bid for Warid.

Etisalat holds a 26 percent stake in PTCL and also has management control of the business in Pakistan.

“Etisalat Group holds a stake in PTCL with managerial control and PTCL has expressed an interest in Warid Telecom. Etisalat Group cannot offer further comment and will not comment on speculation regarding Warid Telecom,” Etisalat’s spokesman Ahmed bin Ali said in an emailed statement.

Pakistan’s mobile telecommunications sector has five operators and is ripe for consolidation after a period when a troubled economy, increasingly high levels of market penetration and stiff competition has forced companies’ margins lower. (Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.