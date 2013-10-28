FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE telco Etisalat Q3 net profit falls 18 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 28, 2013 / 10:20 AM / 4 years ago

UAE telco Etisalat Q3 net profit falls 18 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Etisalat, the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator, reported an 18 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Monday, missing analysts’ estimates as capital spending rose by more than a third.

The UAE former monopoly, which operates in about 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, made a net profit of 1.83 billion dirhams ($498.23 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to a statement to Abu Dhabi’s bourse.

This compares with a profit of 2.21 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Etisalat would make a quarterly profit of 1.96 billion dirhams.

Quarterly revenue was 9.59 billion dirhams, up from 8.25 billion dirhams year earlier.

Consolidated capital spending rose 39 percent in third quarter to 1.3 billion dirhams, compared with the year-earlier period, Etisalat said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

