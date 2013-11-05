FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etisalat agrees $5.7 bln deal to buy Vivendi's 53 pct stake in Maroc Tel
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Etisalat agrees $5.7 bln deal to buy Vivendi's 53 pct stake in Maroc Tel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - UAE’s Etisalat has agreed terms with Vivendi to buy the French media conglomerate’s 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion euros ($5.67 billion).

This will see Etisalat pay Vivendi 3.9 billion euros for the stake, plus a further 300 million euros in 2012 dividends from Maroc Telecom, the United Arab Emirates’ No.1 telecom operator said on Tuesday.

Once concluded, the deal will give Etisalat majority control of Morocco’s former monopoly operator, which offers fixed-line, mobile and Internet services in the kingdom and also has operations in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.

Etisalat said the deal was subject to regulatory approvals in Morocco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.