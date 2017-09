NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline plans to more than double its network of U.S. destinations in the next three to five years to a total of 15 U.S. cities, up from seven currently, a company official said.

Emirates plans to add as many as three new U.S. city destinations in the next 12 months, Thierry Antinori, chief commercial officer, said in an interview with Reuters.