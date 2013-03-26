FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher repeats call to reduce bond buying
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 5 years ago

Fed's Fisher repeats call to reduce bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, March 26 (Reuters) - Richard Fisher, President of the Dallas Federal Reserve, repeated on Tuesday his call for the U.S. central bank to reduce its bond purchasing programme slightly.

Fisher, speaking at a financial conference in the United Arab Emirates capital, said data from the U.S. economy had become much better and there had been an incredible revival of the collateralised loan obligation market.

He noted that he wasn’t the only policymaker arguing for lower bond purchases. Charles Plosser, President of the Philadelphia Fed, has taken a similar position.

Last week Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled a willingness to begin scaling back the programme if the U.S. economy continued to improve, but he downplayed the programme’s risks and made clear that he did not expect to begin tightening policy anytime soon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.